Surprise start for youngster as Portsmouth drop captain and make two changes at Coventry

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 9th Apr 2025, 19:03 BST
Adil Aouchiche is recalled to Pompey's side for the clash with Coventry. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Adil Aouchiche is recalled to Pompey’s side for the clash with Coventry. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Pompey have dropped skipper Matt Ritchie for their crunch clash at Coventry.

The veteran midfielder makes way along with Terry Devlin from the side which lost 2-1 at Millwall on Saturday.

The duo are replaced by Adil Aouchiche and Thomas Waddingham as Pompey seek to find rare success on the road this season.

Devlin and Ritchie drop to the bench, with Regan Poole made captain, while Mark O’Mahony is fit to return to the squad following a back spasm.

The Brighton loanee comes in for Alexander Milosevic, who drops out of the match-day 20 completely, leaving no conventional defender among the substitutes.

Once again there is no place for Kusini Yengi, who is fit following a hamstring injury, yet has now been overlooked for Blues duty for two successive matches.

Pompey: Schmid, Williams, Poole, Ogilvie, Bramall, Potts, Dozzell, Aouchiche, Waddingham, Murphy, Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Pack, O’Mahony, Gordon, Saydee, Devlin, Blair, Ritchie, Hayden.

