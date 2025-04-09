Adil Aouchiche is recalled to Pompey’s side for the clash with Coventry. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey have dropped skipper Matt Ritchie for their crunch clash at Coventry.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The veteran midfielder makes way along with Terry Devlin from the side which lost 2-1 at Millwall on Saturday.

The duo are replaced by Adil Aouchiche and Thomas Waddingham as Pompey seek to find rare success on the road this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adil Aouchiche is recalled to Pompey’s side for the clash with Coventry. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Devlin and Ritchie drop to the bench, with Regan Poole made captain, while Mark O’Mahony is fit to return to the squad following a back spasm.

The Brighton loanee comes in for Alexander Milosevic, who drops out of the match-day 20 completely, leaving no conventional defender among the substitutes.

Once again there is no place for Kusini Yengi, who is fit following a hamstring injury, yet has now been overlooked for Blues duty for two successive matches.

Pompey: Schmid, Williams, Poole, Ogilvie, Bramall, Potts, Dozzell, Aouchiche, Waddingham, Murphy, Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Pack, O’Mahony, Gordon, Saydee, Devlin, Blair, Ritchie, Hayden.