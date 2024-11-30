Pompey travel to Swansea City today hoping to make it third time lucky.

The Blues’ past two games have both been cancelled at the last minute due to waterlogged pitches and power failures respectively.

And with it now being three weeks since their last run out against Preston North End back on November 9, Fratton Park fans, management and players will all be keen for no obstacles to get in the way of today’s game in south Wales.

On paper, Pompey’s delayed return to Championship affairs following the most recent international break will have given them a good opportunity to get some of their walking wounded back. But is that the case? Are the Blues in a position to welcome back the likes of Conor Shaughnessy or Jordan Williams?

Alternatively, are they returning to action with fresh injury concerns picked up while international football took priority?

Here’s the latest Fratton Park outs and doubts for today’s game against the Swans - plus injury news from the Liberty Stadium, where head coach Luke Williams is in a position to welcome back South Korea international Jisung Eom following a knee injury.