Swindon boss Richie Wellens has confirmed Adam May has returned to Pompey.

The midfielder is back at Fratton Park after a frustrating spell at the County Ground.

May moved to the Robins on a season-long loan in the summer hoping for regular first-team action.

He was confined to a bit-part role, however, making 13 appearances – with just five from the outset – for the League Two leaders.

Kenny Jackett revealed last week May was poised to come back to Fratton Park.

And after being an unused substitute in Swindon’s 3-1 win over Crewe on Saturday, the 22-year-old has returned to the Blues.

Adam May is back at Pompey after making 13 appearances on loan for Swindon. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Speaking at a press conference this morning, Wellens said: ‘We are trying to get another body in for Saturday but we have a couple of phone calls first.

‘All the players available at the moment are on loan deals. Adam May has gone back to Portsmouth and we wish him the best.’

Pompey will now look to find May another loan for the second half of the campaign.

It's understood a host of National League clubs are interested, although the Fratton youth product would prefer another League Two side.