Swindon Town fans want ex-Portsmouth, Wolves and Millwall boss Kenny Jackett in charge - but are disappointed as he returns with Leyton Orient

But the Robins aren’t going to get their man as the former Pompey boss was today named as Leyton Orient’s boss.

Swindon are in the market for a new manager after John Sheridan’s departure in April as they were relegated to League Two.

And a poll by the Swindon Advertiser has revealed strong support for making Jackett his successor.

Nearly 900 votes were registered, with the man who was sacked as Blues manager in March after four years the clear favoured choice.

Jackett polled 36 per cent of the vote, which was comfortably clear of Paul Tisdale who finished second with the backing of 20 per cent of those who took part.

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler gained the support of 20 per cent of Swindon fans, with ex-manager Mark Cooper registering nine per cent.

Former Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

One Swindon fan said: ‘Kenny Jackett all day long if he’d come. I don’t want Tisdale, he’s turned us down before. Many players always speak highly of Kenny, and it’s crucial to have respect for a manager.’

Whether former Pompey striker Brett Pitman agrees with that sentiment remains to be seen. Pitman moved to the County Ground last year after a well-publicised fallout with the former Wolves boss.

Jackett was linked with a return to the game at Leyton Orient, however this week.

Reports in London also touted Tisdale for the job, but the 59-year-old was this afternoon confirmed in the position.

