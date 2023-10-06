'Targeted': Portsmouth boss’ warning to Chelsea starlet after Wycombe Wanderers controversy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anjorin made his full league bow at Fratton Park but found himself involved in a tussle with Josh Scowen, which led to cries for a red card from the visitors. Mousinho feels the 21-year-old will need to guard against such moments as one of the game’s bright, young things.

He said: ‘Tino is going to be targeted. Players are going to want to get on top of him because he’s a young lad from Chelsea. They are probably going to try to give him a tough time physically, what we saw the other night from Tino was he can stand up to it.

‘It was a really good 55 minutes for him and he’s progressing well. He showed some really good touches in the first half and physically looks very sharp.

‘He knew he wasn’t playing the full match beforehand so he could go out and give it everything, he was far ahead of everyone in terms of physical output by the data we received. So that was pleasing and once he puts everything together in the final third of the pitch, we’ll see a lot more from Tino.’

Despite Wycombe calling for Anjorin to be dismissed in the second-half clash with Scowen, Mousinho felt the Poole talent wasn’t guilty of an offence - thanks to footage the Pompey boss later saw.

He said: ‘It was really difficult to see. There was a tangle and nothing came of it, but their bench went up. We’ve seen it back, though, because we have a camera angle from the far side and it doesn’t look as if there’s anything in it.

Pompey boss John Mousinho has warned Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin he will be targeted by sides after his full league bow against Wycombe on Tuesday night. Pic: Jason Brown.