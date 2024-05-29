Targets rated: the inside track on every player linked with Portsmouth this summer - including Chelsea, Brighton, Newcastle and Crystal Palace men

By Jordan Cross
Published 29th May 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 29th May 2024, 16:49 BST

We’re still a couple of weeks away from the transfer window opening - yet Pompey have already been linked with a stack of summer signings.

Inevitably some of those names are on the list of potential arrivals the recruitment team are working to as the Blues raise the recruitment bar, while others are well wide of the mark.

We’ve used our contacts and inside knowledge to break down every, single player linked with joining John Mousinho’s Championship charge - and the chances of a move happening.

From left-right: Matt Ritchie, Jadan Raymond, Harrison Burrows and Josh Murphy are among those linked with Pompey this summer.

1. Rumours rated: the inside track on every player linked with Portsmouth this summer

Deal fell through in January and The News understands a move for the Crystal Palace winger is something Pompey remain keen on this summer.

2. Jadan Raymond - Crystal Palace

The versatile Celtic operator certainly has admirers in the Pompey coaching set-up, as was reported in April, especially after catching the eye playing in midfield for Fleetwood on loan. Definitely would have been wanted in League One, but it appears promotion may have raised the bar to where the club are now looking when it comes to the middle of the park.

3. Bosun Lawal - Celtic

Linked with Pompey along with Bolton Wanderers and Preston North End, but as The News reported in April a move for the Exeter midfielder is not want with credibility when it comes to the Blues.

4. Reece Cole - Exeter

Linked with Pompey along with Bolton Wanderers and Preston North End, but as The News reported in April a move for the Exeter midfielder is not want with credibility when it comes to the Blues.

