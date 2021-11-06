Pompey boss Danny Cowley applauds the Fratton faithful after today's game against Harrow Borough

Yes, the Blues won thanks to Marcus Harness’ first-half strike to progress to the second round of the competition and stretch their unbeaten run to four.

But with Danny Cowley naming arguably his strongest starting XI, many supporters expected more from their side after they made hard work of the fixture.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on Twitter..

@scottpompey: I’m sorry lads but this is embarrassing, our team literally has no confidence atm, to only score the one goal feels like a loss for me.

@george_lashley: We are worryingly bad btw.

@PompeyViking62: Pompey have even made winning a dreary experience.

Really, really poor showing. The taking the ball into corner in stoppage time antics were embarrassing.

They stumble into Round Two.

@MikeTattooed: The attitude is terrible at Pompey from the players.

We will be looking to survive at this rate.

Pathetic. What is wrong with this team? Why do they care so little?

So much for high press entertaining football. Dire. If that was a league game....well…

@ryanlewis79: Time wasting against 7th tier Harrow at home in the first round of the FA Cup surely has to be up there with most embarrassing thing that’s happened to this club since Ritchie Barker days… #Pompey

@slytherin1966: #Pompey this should of been 7 + drubbing and give confidence.

@AtlGorillaTalk: Disappointing performance by #Pompey.

This was an opportunity to gain some confidence in our ability to score.

This is a mediocre team at their best.

We would have lost to any League One opponent with this performance.

@S_Branscombe: Total c*** 1-0 against this lot seriously not good enough.

@BigGreggerr: We’re settling for a 1-0 win against a 7th tier side.

This isn’t a team the people of Portsmouth can be proud of at the moment.