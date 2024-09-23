‘Teams worried about Portsmouth…made us suffer…good to have them back’: What key Championship figures have been saying after return to second tier

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 16:00 BST

Pompey are now six weeks into their Championship return.

The wait for their maiden win in the second tier continues, but maybe that doesn’t quite tell the story of the Blues’ step up to the level.

There’s been plenty said about John Mousinho’s side over the course of their first seven games in league and Carabao Cup action.

We’ve assembled the views of coaches and pundits on Pompey - and they are words which give a revealing insight into how they’re being perceived.

From left to right: Carlos Corberan, Michael Carrick, Scott Parker and Daniel Farke have all been speaking about Pompey this season.

1. What they're saying about Pompey

From left to right: Carlos Corberan, Michael Carrick, Scott Parker and Daniel Farke have all been speaking about Pompey this season. | The News

Photo Sales
‘I'm full of respect. If you are able to win League One and be a possession side with 97 points, you have the quality to play a solid role in the Championship.

2. Daniel Farke

‘I'm full of respect. If you are able to win League One and be a possession side with 97 points, you have the quality to play a solid role in the Championship. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
‘I think teams will be worried about playing Portsmouth. ‘It’s not just “yes, they are having a bit of a problem finding their best XI and they have new players coming into the team - it’s going to be a foregone conclusion”. I do believe they will win one of their next three games - I’m not sure who it will be against, but they are certainly good enough and the belief is there.’

3. Andy Hinchcliffe

‘I think teams will be worried about playing Portsmouth. ‘It’s not just “yes, they are having a bit of a problem finding their best XI and they have new players coming into the team - it’s going to be a foregone conclusion”. I do believe they will win one of their next three games - I’m not sure who it will be against, but they are certainly good enough and the belief is there.’ | Getty Images Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
‘I'm surprised at Portsmouth’s start to the season in The Championship. ‘It’s been a tough period for them returning to that level. In pre-season, I was optimistic that the club could potentially follow in the footsteps of Ipswich and secure back-to-back promotions, but they’ve hit a brick wall at the moment. ‘Am I confident that they can get their season back on track? Of course, I am.’

4. David James

‘I'm surprised at Portsmouth’s start to the season in The Championship. ‘It’s been a tough period for them returning to that level. In pre-season, I was optimistic that the club could potentially follow in the footsteps of Ipswich and secure back-to-back promotions, but they’ve hit a brick wall at the moment. ‘Am I confident that they can get their season back on track? Of course, I am.’ | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthPompey