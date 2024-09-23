The wait for their maiden win in the second tier continues, but maybe that doesn’t quite tell the story of the Blues’ step up to the level.
There’s been plenty said about John Mousinho’s side over the course of their first seven games in league and Carabao Cup action.
1. What they're saying about Pompey
2. Daniel Farke
‘I'm full of respect. If you are able to win League One and be a possession side with 97 points, you have the quality to play a solid role in the Championship. | Getty Images
3. Andy Hinchcliffe
‘I think teams will be worried about playing Portsmouth.
‘It’s not just “yes, they are having a bit of a problem finding their best XI and they have new players coming into the team - it’s going to be a foregone conclusion”.
I do believe they will win one of their next three games - I’m not sure who it will be against, but they are certainly good enough and the belief is there.’ | Getty Images Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images
4. David James
‘I'm surprised at Portsmouth’s start to the season in The Championship. ‘It’s been a tough period for them returning to that level. In pre-season, I was optimistic that the club could potentially follow in the footsteps of Ipswich and secure back-to-back promotions, but they’ve hit a brick wall at the moment. ‘Am I confident that they can get their season back on track? Of course, I am.’
