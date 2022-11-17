The homegrown talent admitted he can scarcely believe his journey since he was sold to Crystal Palace for £400,000 in 2012, after coming through the ranks at Fratton Park.

Ward has played a central role in the Londoner’s journey to the Premier League, where they are now spending their 10th successive season.

The Emsworth boy has become a central figure and fans’ favourite at the club amid 318 appearances.

Ward has worn the captain’s armband under current boss Patrick Vieira, who branded the 33-year-old a ‘warrior’ for his side.

The former East Lodge man confessed he still pinches himself at his ascent since departing Pompey.

He told Sky Sports: ‘It’s been an incredible period in my playing career.

‘It’s been huge. When you are a part of something for so long and been on the journey I have from the Championship to here (the Premier League).

Joel Ward is celebrating his 10th successive season in the Premier League. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

‘We’ve created moments and created history in staying in the Premier League for the time we have.

‘There will always be something engraved on my heart.

‘Palace is a special place and there is a real sense of family here.

‘It’s an honour to be given the privilege to do that (captaining Palace).

‘I’m lucky enough to be able to walk out there, and I pinch myself I get to do that privilege and blessing to go out on a football pitch and do something I love.

‘To lead the lads out and be a part of that is amazing.

‘But to put on that shirt is a privilege enough.

‘It’s a nice moment to walk out as captain, but we have some great lads who have taken on the mantle of leading the club and the team.’

Despite spending so long at the apex of the English game, Ward explained one of his Palace highlights actually took place outside of the Premier League.

The 2012-13 season saw Ward play 30 games as his side reached the top flight through the play-offs - defeating fierce rivals Brighton before beating Watford at Wembley.

Ward added: ‘Geting promoted was the icing on the cake.

‘Even the process of getting into the final was huge.