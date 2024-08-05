Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to news that Alex Robertson is heading to Cardiff City in a deal that could rise to £3m.

The Blues had held hope that they could tempt the midfielder back to Fratton Park following a successful loan last term that was unfortunately brought to an abrupt end by a hamstring injury.

Yet, it’s the Bluesbirds who the 21-year-old will be lining up for next term after they agreed a deal with Manchester City for the Australia international’s services.

Pompey will, therefore, be forced to turn their attentions elsewhere as they look to bolster their midfield options for their Championship return.

What that looks like remains to be seen. In the meantime, here’s how members of the Fratton faithful took the news on Robertson through posts on our Facebook page.

Kevin Oshea: What is interesting is Pompey made him a 3million pound player from last season. Same with gavin as £12 million player. Premiership clubs will see our track record the last 18 months and I’m sure we will benefit with some more quality loan signings.

Simon Bowen: Tbh that's a lot of cash, I agree the boy’s got potential but we can't risk the future for a player with essentially half a season of football. Good player nice lad but we move on and trust the process, slow and steady wins the race.

Spencer Gruchy Calvert: Imagine the uproar if we spent 3m and he got injured again. That’s a large wedge for a young player with only 4 months in League One and injured for the rest.

Dave Smythers: Rather spend that type of money on 3/4 players.

Richard Storey: Terrible move for him, but our lack of ambition is striking. I understand fiscal rules and I accept that if they won't go higher, they won't but I am already thinking of the "just find three teams worse than us" philosophy that we had for most of the 90s.

Barrie Jenkins: It’s not a blow as it was expected besides, the owners have always spent wisely and within the limits. On saying that, I think this has possibly opened their eyes to how much it’s going to take to attract players.

Nick Nick: We paid £1m for Lee Mills in 2000/01 yet even now, 23 years on, our billionaire owners won’t spend anywhere near that this window. Brick by brick remember.

Ash Laing: We've built a "Championship" team on 410k, why is everyone suprised we missed out.

Steve Beech: Our owners can afford 3mil just a gamble he only played half season got injured. Big risk. In my eyes.

Neal Tuffs: Lot of money for unproven player at Championship level.