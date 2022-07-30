Loanees Joe Pigott and Josh Grifftiths have also been included in the starting XI to face Darren Moore’s side at Hillsborough this afternoon.

Elsewhere, there are appearances on the bench for Dane Scarlett , Zak Swanson and Josh Oluwayemi along with Reeco Hackett.

However, there was no place for Clark Robertson, who was left out of the match day squad with a foot injury.

As the clock ticks towards the three o’clock kick-off, the Fratton faithful have given their verdict on the Blues’ team news via social media.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@Pompey_1898: The squad is coming together nicely, solid starting 11 that!

Colby Bishop is one of five starters to make their debut this afternoon.

Let's hope they don't have too much pace up top or we might be a bit exposed.

@JStronner: Threepoints today and two up front.

@MarkRoser9: Yes great team. Two up top let's have a right go.

Morrison over Robertson, let's hope his experience proves the right choice. Come on Blues!

@LeeCrowhurst: Looking good. Just need some pace in that team and squad for a plan B option.

@aaronformby26: That is beautiful.

@MattRooksTaylor: Strongest XI and bench we've had in years.

@pompeytheo: Raggett as the skipper, you love to see it.

@CheeesyChips: That is a really strong looking team, hopefully we can snatch a point.

Whatever happens the toughest game of the season is done on the first day. Up the Blues!

@247SAVAGE: Three points towards promotion, what a season we have in store.