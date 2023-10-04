Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But he has challenged his squad to step up and shrug off the Port Vale absences of Regan Poole and Alex Robertson.

The pair will sit out Saturday’s visit of the Valiants after collecting one-match bans against Wycombe.

Poole is suspended after receiving his fifth league booking of the season during the second half of Tuesday night’s dramatic 2-1 victory.

Earlier, Robertson had earned a seventh yellow card in 13 appearances. However, being competition-specific, the five cautions in league matches warrant a ban.

And Mousinho must delve elsewhere into his squad to replace two players who have established themselves as key performers for the League One leaders.

He told The News: ‘That’s a real blow, to be honest.

‘Regan’s form has been outstanding all season and Alex has been superb in the last couple of games, particularly on Tuesday night, it was a very, very good performance.

Alex Robertson will miss Saturday's clash with Port Vale through suspension - as will Regan Poole. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘But now it’s about who’s up next – we have a squad for that very reason.

‘We must make sure we don’t feel sorry for ourselves. We have suspensions and injuries, fine, let’s get on with it, let’s go again.

‘We’ve got a big game on Saturday and players who have been very, very unlucky to not be playing are going to have to step up.

‘Two being out is obviously not great timing. When we had Joe Morrell and Joe Rafferty suspended at the same time, it affected the squad, I can’t paint it any other way.

‘Now we’ve got two others suspended at the same time, two players who have been excellent for us, they have been really big characters and really big players in and around the squad, so it affects us.

‘However, we must get on with it and pick ourselves up.’

Mousinho had no complaints over Tuesday night’s yellow card which earned Poole his suspension.

But he has criticised referee Alan Young’s decision to caution Robertson when he believed the loanee should have actually been given a penalty.

He added: ‘Regan’s yellow card I can take, I have no problem with that, I thought it was a yellow.

‘Alex’s completely baffles me, I thought it was a penalty. If you are going to give anything, give the free-kick fine, you can’t book him for that.

‘He has eyes on the ball, he brings it down and gets completely taken out – and somehow gets a booking. I am not particularly pleased with that because it’s one of those yellows which is absolutely ridiculous.