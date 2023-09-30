'That's a shambles. I'll take it' - Portsmouth's EA Sports FC 24 ratings and how the players took the news: gallery

The Pompey players were introduced to their EA Sports FC 24 ratings this week – and it’s only gone and caused a bit of a stir among certain first-teamers!

Tino Anjorin, Marlon Pack, Colby Bishop, Kusini Yengi, Terry Devlin and Christian Saydee were all caught on camera by the club’s social media team as their scores for this season’s latest video game were revealed to them.

Some were happy, some not as much, as their placards – which showed their overall rating out of 100, plus individual scores for their pace, shooting ability, passing, defensive capabilities, dribbling and physicality – awaited them after training.

It all proved a bit of fun, as Bishop revelled in his 73 rating for pace. ‘When I’m going with wind, I’m quick’, he quipped, before Joe Rafferty, erm, asked: ‘How’s your pace more than your shooting (68)?’ Cue some laughter!

That was amid a distraught club captain, Marlon Pack, coming to terms with his overall rating of 66 as he’s heard muttering: ‘My pace is decent. But that’s a shambles (pointing to his overall rating). 66 is embarrassing!’

Anjorin was initially satisfied as he saw his overall rating (66). Yet he began to pick out some flaws, starting with the picture used for his bio.

‘Nice, did not expect this,’ he said. ‘They haven’t got the hair quite right, though!

‘(The rating’s) fair, I like it, not sure about the right wing (position), though, not sure about that either (pointing to his 67 physicality rating). That should definitely be higher, will get there one day, same for this (shooting, 65). Nah, I like it, I’m happy. Actually, this is terrible, this needs to go up as well (pointing to defensive capabilities rating of 49).’ Oh dear!

Devlin, who joined from Irish League side Glentoran in the summer, was among those satisfied with his rating. ‘Better than expected,’ he said. ‘I was thinking overall rating was going to be 54 or something so I’m happy’.

Meanwhile, Saydee was also generally positive as he commented: ‘I’ll take it, it’s better than last years.’

All ratings are usually based on last season’s performances, while there are data contributors who will also supply their opinion from the games they have seen.

Here’s how all of Pompey’s senior first-team squad are rated by the computer game, alongside the difference in scores from last season’s FIFA 23.

