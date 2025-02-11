Daniel Farke has shared his frustration with the decision to rearrange the date and time of Leeds’ trip to Pompey next month.

The Championship fixture at Fratton Park has been moved back 21 hours and will now kick off at midday on Sunday, March 9, after it was selected for live TV broadcast on Sky Sports and ITV.

For the Blues, it means their home game against Plymouth has also been moved back a day to Wednesday, March 12, giving them one less day to prepare for their away trip to Preston North End the following Saturday.

Just like Pompey, the current league leaders will also be forced to play three games in the space of seven days as they welcome Millwall to Elland Road on the Wednesday night before heading to London to face QPR on Saturday, March 15.

But it’s the new kick-off time the match has been allocated that really irks Farke, with Leeds fans now expected to set off in the early hours of the morning to get to Fratton Park in time - a 250-plus mile journey that takes around five hours.

Speaking to Leeds Live, the German said moving games purely for TV purposes risked alienating fans who actually attend games. He also questioned the fairness of the fixture schedule in general as teams struggle to meet the demands expected of them.

Farke said: ‘First of all, I always hope the fixture schedule is positive for all supporters. Because it’s a supporters game and you keep in mind that supporters need travelling time so they can make it for the games.

‘If you’re thinking just about TV and not the fans who attend the stadium, then one day you will lose the love of our fanbase. That's my first worry and the second is to have a fixture list that is right in terms of fair play.

‘Sometimes you struggle to understand why the future list is how it is. When I have a look this week - it’s difficult to understand why we have to play a Wednesday evening late away game then why it’s necessary to have the quickest possible turnaround to play Saturday lunchtime, when players (only get) home in the early Thursday morning.

‘In terms of fair play, it’s not great because we faced a side who had a full week to prepare for this.’

The Leeds boss added: ‘When you judge it with common sense, all the supporters want the best players on the pitch to see a proper product. If you (players) are back at home in the early hours, then on Saturday you have to rotate more then.

‘In terms of the sense of the game, to see proper football, sometimes it (a quick turnaround] makes no sense. Sometimes the fixture list does you a favour but since I’ve been here it’s been the other way around.

‘It’s good that many people want to see Leeds live on TV, that's great - I struggle to complain about that - as well with the TV profits. Because also the players and those connected in football get the rewards in terms of salary or money available.

‘But sometimes you find it difficult to understand why the fixture list is this way. We have to adapt and find some solutions. So moaning about it doesn't help you but the best way is probably not to speak about it too much.’

Pompey forward Callum Lang celebrates scoring in the 3-3 draw with Leeds on the opening day of the season | Getty Images

On the opening day of the season, Pompey fans had to travel to Elland Road for a 12.30pm kick-off. Their early start was rewarded, though, as the Blues drew 3-3 with the promotion favourites.

