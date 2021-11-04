Louis Thompson driving forward against Cheltenham

And the midfielder has promised to continue bringing an all-action game to the middle of the park, as his Fratton Park stay accelerates.

Thompson impressed on his maiden full league bow against Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night.

It represented the latest landmark for the 26-year-old, whose career has been blighted by a string of injuries.

Danny Cowley was convinced he could find a programme to help the summer arrival from Norwich City, and give him confidence he could once more reach the heights which had him marked out as one of the game’s bright, young things.

That led to Pompey easing in Thompson, with eight of his 10 appearances so far coming off the bench, before his first league start against the Robins.

Thompson told how he feels he’s now in a good place - and wise enough to make the right decisions when it comes to staying out on the pitch.

He said: ‘Physically and mentally I’m really happy with where I am.

‘I’m happy. When you’ve missed as much football as I have, you’re happy to be on the pitch. It’s a blessing.

‘To play here in front of fans at a ground which is hard for opponents to come and the atmosphere - it’s what you miss.

‘So I’m going to make the most of every single moment and enjoy it.

‘I believe and I trust in my body. Ultimately it’s been good to me and it’s provided me with a career I dreamt of as a ball.

‘I have to be grateful. I can’t begrudge its failings at times.

‘Ultimately, I think I’m to blame when I haven’t listened to it, when it gives me messages.

'I now have that experience, and I’m in a really positive place with my body. Long may that continue.

‘It comes with age when you know what you can push through and what you can’t.

‘When you’re younger you want to play every single minute and you’re bashing balls here, there and everywhere.

‘As you get older you realise you can’t do that. I’m now here in a good place with the lessons learnt - and I can only build on that.’

Pompey fans liked what they saw from Thompson, as he was partnered with the similarly impressive Joe Morrell from the outset for the first time on Tuesday night.

The duo’s link-up made for an eye-catching blend of energy and dynamism, with the ex-Swindon man’s ability to drive forward with the ball prominent.

Thompson explained that’s exactly what he brings to the table - and Pompey fans can expect more of the same moving forward.

He added: ‘That’s me, basically. I’m a bit different and like to drive forward with the ball.

‘I like to use my athleticism. That’s where I’m at, I’m all action.