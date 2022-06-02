1. Jamal Lowe - AFC Bournemouth

Former Fratton favourite Jamal Lowe made 34 Championship appearances last season as the Cherries won promotion to the Premier League. The 27-year-old mainly played a role from the bench as 25 league outings came from the dugout. The winger may not taste top-flight football, though, as he's been linked with a move back to Wigan. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

