Nigel Atangana, Rasmus Nicolaisen, Jamal Lowe and Jack Whatmough

The 10 ex-Portsmouth players who won promotion in 2021-22, including Wigan and AFC Bournemouth title winners, Exeter hero, Rotherham hitman and more!

Although Pompey’s weren’t able to escape League One’s clutches last season, a number of ex-players celebrated promotion in 2021-22.

By Sam Cox
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 4:27 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 4:40 pm

Last term was deemed by many as a transitional one for the Blues, as Danny Cowley put his stamp on the team he inherited.

However, that wasn’t the case for a swathe of familiar ex-Fratton Park faces, who will be playing in a higher division come August following successful campaigns with their new clubs.

But who are they? And where did they find success?

Here’s all the former players to wear royal blue who won promotion last season.

SEE ALSO: 'Get it done... Would be a statement... Bring him home' - Portsmouth fans send clear message to club as Blues, Bristol City and Shrewsbury ‘hold talks’ with Cardiff’s Marlon Pack

1. Jamal Lowe - AFC Bournemouth

Former Fratton favourite Jamal Lowe made 34 Championship appearances last season as the Cherries won promotion to the Premier League. The 27-year-old mainly played a role from the bench as 25 league outings came from the dugout. The winger may not taste top-flight football, though, as he's been linked with a move back to Wigan. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales

2. Jack Whatmough - Wigan

The Blues academy graduate played an influential role in Wigan's League One title win last season by making 46 league outings. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

Photo: Jacques Feeney

Photo Sales

3. Tom Naylor - Wigan

Alongside Whatmough, Naylor also was a key cog in Wigan's title-winning side. In total, he made 43 league appearances for the Latics. The midfielder is back in the second tier for the first time since 2018. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

4. Nigel Atangana - Exeter

The 32-year-old midfielder won promotion to League One with Exeter after making 16 league appearances last season. Across 2021-22, he scored once. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Danny CowleyWiganRotherhamLeague OneBlues
Next Page
Page 1 of 3