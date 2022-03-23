From left: Alex Iacovitti, Beni Baningime, Harry Paton

The 11 Scottish Premiership rising stars Portsmouth could target in the summer - including Motherwell, Livingston, Hearts and St Johnstone aces

The summer transfer window promises to be another hectic one for Danny Cowley.

By Pepe Lacey
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 7:00 am
Updated Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 7:03 am

Up to 12 senior members of the current squad could walk away from Fratton Park once the season has finished.

Meanwhile, Pompey have recently changed their transfer policy and will focus on bringing in young, hungry players who still have the best years ahead of them and could potentially be sold for more down the line.

The window will also be Cowley’s third as Blues boss, with the 43-year-old previously stressing the importance of having three attempts to formulate a squad of his ilk.

No market or league will be off limits.

And with Pompey having a history of keeping tabs on games north of the border, we’ve decided to look at what the SPFL has to offer.

Here’s the top under-24 year-olds who could be a realistic target for the Fratton Park outfit in the window.

1. Alex Iacovitti - Ross County

Position: Centre-back; Age: 24; Appearances: 25; Goals: 1; Assists: 2

Photo: Mark Runnacles

Photo Sales

2. Jamie McCart - St Johnstone

Position: Centre-back; Age: 24; Appearances: 30; Goals: 1; Assists: 0

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales

3. Bruce Anderson - Livingston

Position: Striker; Age: 23; Appearances: 28; Goals: 11; Assists: 4

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales

4. James Penrice - Livingston

Position: Left-back; Age: 23; Appearances: 24; Goals: 0; Assists: 4

Photo: Christian Cooksey

Photo Sales
