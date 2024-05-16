The work is now well and truly underway on Pompey’s new TV gantry as renovations continue at Fratton Park this summer.

And, as you can see from these spectacular images, the builders are ploughing on with the final stage regarded as the most challenging of the £12.5m redevelopment of the Blues’ home.

The 30-tonne crane, which required load tests to be carried out before it was put in place, is now doing the heavy lifting required.

And there’s a gaping hole in the South Stand roof where the new 20m gantry - an addition Pompey chief Andy Cullen said would make the club Premier League ready - will sit.

Additionally, the work being carried out by the Blues groundsman this summer is evident, as they themselves face a race against the clock to get the pitch ready for the new campaign, off the back of the gantry build.

Thanks to the excellent work of My Portsmouth By Drone, how things are progressing has been captured in brilliant fashion to give Pompey supporters a bird’s eye view of how the grand, old girl currently looks.

1 . Fratton Park TV gantry work Drone image showcasing Fratton Park and South Stand TV gantry work by My Portsmouth By Drone. Photo Sales

2 . Fratton TV gantry work Drone image showcasing Fratton Park and South Stand TV gantry work by My Portsmouth By Drone. Photo Sales

3 . Fratton Park TV gantry work Drone image showcasing Fratton Park and South Stand TV gantry work by My Portsmouth By Drone. Photo Sales