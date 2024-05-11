4 . Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - Crystal Palace

The young Crystal Palace winger is a player Pompey hold in high regard and someone they would love to land ahead of their Championship return. They’ve registered an interest in a player who excelled on loan at Charlton in 2022-23. Saying that, they’re not holding out much hope, with the Blues knowing there’ll be a lot of interest in the 21-year-old if Palace allow him to leave, either on loan or on a permanent deal. If there are to be any developments, then it might be at the tail end of the transfer window. The winger has made just eight appearances for Palace this season, but has been on the bench for their past two Premier League games,