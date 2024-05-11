Another Pompey reshuffle is on the cards at Fratton Park this summer following the Blues’ promotion back to the Championship.
The League One champions will be keen to bolster their ranks as they move up another level and look to cement their place in English football’s second tier. John Mousinho and sporing director Rich Hughes will also be looking to replenish their ranks with greater quality after saying goodbye to 10 out-of-contract players upon the conclusion of their memorable 2023-24 campaign.
That has seen a host of names linked with a move to Fratton Park well before the official transfer window opens next month. Indeed, 13 players to date have been associated with making the south coast their home from the start of next season - and that’s a number that will definitely increase as the summer progresses.
But who are those currently at the centre of Pompey transfer rumours? And what’s the chances of them actually making the move to Fratton Park? Here, we examine each case individually and provide an insight into each potential transfer.
1. From left: Antony Evans, Jadan Raymond, Alex Robertson and Bosun Lawal
2. Bosun Lawal - Celtic (on loan at Fleetwood)
The versatile Celtic man has twice been linked with a move to Fratton Park - once last summer and now a second time following the Blues’ promotion to the Championship. The News understands their credence in the reports, after the 20-year-old impressed during a season-long loan at Fleetwood, where he scored six goals in 46 appearances while playing both centre-half and in the centre of midfield. However, with the Blues set for a return to the Championship, their attention might have already shifted elsewhere.
3. Jamal Lowe - Bournemouth (on loan at Swansea City)
This is a transfer Pompey fans would love to see come to fruition, with Lowe a player who excelled at Fratton Park earlier in his career. With his contract set to expire at Bournemouth, the winger is expected to become a free agent this summer. Pompey have been linked, with the wide areas a department they’ll have to bolster this summer. However, a reason why Swansea - who the Jamaica international featured on loan for this season - won’t pursue a permanent deal is because of the wages Lowe will probably expect. That’s likely to impact the Blues’ reported interest, too, especially when the likes of Ipswich, Norwich, Middlesbrough, Watford and Derby are also circling. Saying that, Marlon Pack found a way to make a return possible!
4. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - Crystal Palace
The young Crystal Palace winger is a player Pompey hold in high regard and someone they would love to land ahead of their Championship return. They’ve registered an interest in a player who excelled on loan at Charlton in 2022-23. Saying that, they’re not holding out much hope, with the Blues knowing there’ll be a lot of interest in the 21-year-old if Palace allow him to leave, either on loan or on a permanent deal. If there are to be any developments, then it might be at the tail end of the transfer window. The winger has made just eight appearances for Palace this season, but has been on the bench for their past two Premier League games,
