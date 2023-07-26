These Portsmouth stars will be hoping for an impressive season to secure a new contract deal ahead of next summer.

Fratton Park has turned into Piccadilly Circus this summer with a rotating door of players coming in and out of Portsmouth .

John Mousinho has bolstered his side ahead of the League One campaign with an impressive 11 names coming into his side ahead of a promotion push campaign.

However, those new 11 stars are offset by nine players leaving Portsmouth at the end of last season.

There's always high turnaround with contracts running out in the lower leagues and The News is already thinking ahead to next summer and, courtesy of Transfermarkt , has a list of the Pompey stars whose contracts are due to run out next May and June.

1 . Haji Mnoga - Right-back End of contract - June 30, 2024, Market Value - £86k

2 . Denver Hume - Left-back End of contract - June 30, 2024, Market Value - £171k

3 . Zak Swanson - Right-back End of contract - June 30, 2024, Market Value - £214k

4 . Joe Rafferty - Right-back End of contract - June 30, 2024, Market Value - £257k