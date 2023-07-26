News you can trust since 1877
The 13 Portsmouth stars out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 League One season - gallery

These Portsmouth stars will be hoping for an impressive season to secure a new contract deal ahead of next summer.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 26th Jul 2023, 18:00 BST

Fratton Park has turned into Piccadilly Circus this summer with a rotating door of players coming in and out of Portsmouth.

John Mousinho has bolstered his side ahead of the League One campaign with an impressive 11 names coming into his side ahead of a promotion push campaign.

However, those new 11 stars are offset by nine players leaving Portsmouth at the end of last season.

There's always high turnaround with contracts running out in the lower leagues and The News is already thinking ahead to next summer and, courtesy of Transfermarkt, has a list of the Pompey stars whose contracts are due to run out next May and June.

End of contract - June 30, 2024, Market Value - £86k

1. Haji Mnoga - Right-back

End of contract - June 30, 2024, Market Value - £86k Photo: Getty Images

End of contract - June 30, 2024, Market Value - £171k

2. Denver Hume - Left-back

End of contract - June 30, 2024, Market Value - £171k Photo: Getty Images

End of contract - June 30, 2024, Market Value - £214k

3. Zak Swanson - Right-back

End of contract - June 30, 2024, Market Value - £214k Photo: Getty Images

End of contract - June 30, 2024, Market Value - £257k

4. Joe Rafferty - Right-back

End of contract - June 30, 2024, Market Value - £257k Photo: Getty Images

