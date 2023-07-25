Portsmouth have been hugely busy so far this summer transfer window and it's set to be a new-look John Mousinho side for the next League One campaign.

Pompey aren't the only club bringing in new recruits this summer and one of those sides recruiting big are Bristol Rovers, who are early visitors to Fratton Park next month.

Here are the latest League One transfer news and rumours.

Bristol Rovers bolster squad for Portsmouth opener

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth's League One opening weekend opponents Bristol Rovers are set to bring Premier League stars to Fratton Park as Joey Barton teases two major signings.

John Mousinho's side begin their third flight campaign with a visit from the West Country club managed by the ex Newcastle United and Manchester City star on Saturday, August 5.

Pompey have hugely bolstered their side this summer with 11 new faces so far compared to the four new men at Bristol Rovers.

However, Joey Barton took to his new subscriber-only feed on Twitter to promise 'two signings in the next 24 hours'. One of those is believed to be Brentford goalkeeper Matthew Cox, who will rival James Belshaw and Jed Ward for the starting role between the sticks.

Matthew Cox is a budding Brentford star (Image: Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cox spent much of last season playing second fiddle to David Raya but comes with the experience of having trained and been around a Premier League set-up.

Bristol Post also report that a second signing from a Premier League club in the form of a centre-back is also expected this week as the side make huge steps to arrive at Fratton Park a new-look side from the team that lost 3-1 last August.

Cambridge United snap up returning former Premier League side

Cambridge United have added former MK Dons and Crystal Palace forward Sullay Kaikai to their ranks ahead of the upcoming League One campaign.

The 27-year-old left MK Dons earlier this summer after making 14 appearances on loan at the League One outfit last season, scoring two goals for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaikai has played for Cambridge before, making 30 loan appearances for the Us during the 2014/15 season, when he scored six times.

The star began his career at Crystal Palace and made three Premier League appearances before dropping down into the lower leagues.