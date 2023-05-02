Pompey have been condemned to a seventh consecutive campaign in League One.

Ahead of their finale against Wycombe this Sunday, John Mousinho’s men sit seven points away from the top six in eighth.

During the Pompey’s six campaigns in the third tier, there have been plenty of near misses with the Fratton Park outfit falling short under Kenny Jackett and Danny Cowley.

And in that time there have been plenty of players used during the Blues’ quest for Championship football.

But many have reached that division before Pompey have even left League One as the wait for promotion continues.

We’ve looked at the 14 men who have reached the second tier of English football before the Blues since Paul Cook’s title-winning season from League Two in 2017

NOTE: Loan signings have been excluded with list only including players who have been released or sold.

Jamal Lowe Cook, who brought Lowe to Fratton Park in January 2017, would go on to sign the forward in 2019 at Wigan. After an impressive campaign for the Blues, where he netted 17 times in all competitions, would sign for the Championship side in excess of £2m. The 28-year-old has since played in the Premier League with Bournemouth along with Swansea and QPR.

Tom Naylor The midfielder would leave for free after Pompey missed out on the play-offs on the final day in 2021. Naylor would fail to sign fresh terms at Fratton Park and also went on to join Wigan. The 31-year-old won promotion to the Championship in his maiden campaign at the DW Stadium and has appeared 36 times for the Latics in the second tier this term.

Michael Smith After being overlooked by Jackett, Smith would leave Pompey on deadline day in August 2017 for Bury. Twelve-months later, the striker would sign for Rotherham, who had just been promoted to the Championship. In his first season in the second tier, he netted eight goals in 45 games.