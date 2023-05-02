The 14 ex-Portsmouth players who have reached the Championship before the Blues as Fratton Park side prepare for SEVENTH League One season: in pictures
Pompey have been condemned to a seventh consecutive campaign in League One.
It does, though, come as no surprise after a hugely disappointing campaign has seen them miss out on the play-offs for the third season in succession.
Ahead of their finale against Wycombe this Sunday, John Mousinho’s men sit seven points away from the top six in eighth.
During the Pompey’s six campaigns in the third tier, there have been plenty of near misses with the Fratton Park outfit falling short under Kenny Jackett and Danny Cowley.
And in that time there have been plenty of players used during the Blues’ quest for Championship football.
But many have reached that division before Pompey have even left League One as the wait for promotion continues.
We’ve looked at the 14 men who have reached the second tier of English football before the Blues since Paul Cook’s title-winning season from League Two in 2017
NOTE: Loan signings have been excluded with list only including players who have been released or sold.