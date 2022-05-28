But Danny Cowley is set for another busy period with a new goalkeeper, right-back and a midfielder on his list, while addition strikers remain top priority.
We asked for you to named the players (within reason!) you wanted to see arrive in the coming weeks.
And Pompey fans have clearly been doing their homework with the names they’ve offered up as the window approaches.
Here are 15 names you’ve suggested Cowley should eye.
1. Brandon Thomas-Asante - Salford
Thomas-Asante was linked with a switch to Pompey prior to the season’s conclusion following an impressive campaign. The 23-year-old scored 11 goals in 39 appearances in League Two, while also contributing four assists last term.
Photo: Lewis Storey
2. Liam Delap - Manchester City
The Winchester-born forward had an impressive campaign last term - scoring eight goals in 10 Premier League 2 outings, while also making first-team appearances in the Champions League and Premier League. The 19-year-old has is believed to be on Southampton's radar this summmer.
Photo: Clive Mason
3. Corey O'Keeffe - Rochdale
The 23-year-old had a solid season in League Two for both Mansfield and Rochdale, assisting nine goals in 43 outings. His forward runs and crosses have led him to become one of the standout right-backs in the league and could be an option with his current deal at the Dale set to come to an end next month.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
4. Sam Smith - Cambridge United
The striker arrived at the Abbey Stadium on a two-year deal last summer and flourished under Mark Bonner. The 24-year-old had an impressive campaign in front of goal - scoring 21 times in 57 outings for the U’s in all competitions.
Photo: Pete Norton