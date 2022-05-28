3. Corey O'Keeffe - Rochdale

The 23-year-old had a solid season in League Two for both Mansfield and Rochdale, assisting nine goals in 43 outings. His forward runs and crosses have led him to become one of the standout right-backs in the league and could be an option with his current deal at the Dale set to come to an end next month.

Photo: Nathan Stirk