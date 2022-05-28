On Friday, the Blues announced that the 28-year-old signed a two-year contract, keeping him at PO4 until 2024.

The defender had an impressive season in Danny Cowley’s back-line, amassing 45 appearances in League One last term.

In that time, he found the net on six occasions, while his fine performances saw him awarded The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season.

The former Norwich man arrived on the south coast on loan from Carrow Road in 2019, before penning a permanent deal a year later.

In total, the centre-back has made 132 outings for the Blues, while scoring on 13 occasions.

With Raggett revealing the fans were the reason behind his decision, the Fratton faithful have given their response to the announcement on social media.

Here’s some of the best reactions from Twitter.

@HazzaTWood96: Great news about Raggett, now let's get O'Brien and Jacobs re-signed and then I'll be happy, here's hoping it happens.

@Mel15087081: I’m so pleased with that. Normally, when someone gets player of the season, they leave! So this was fabulous news.

@jakemeyers2015: Great news! Probably the most improved player I've seen at Pompey in a long time.

Got a lot of stick in his first season, but has stepped up and proved his doubters wrong.

@theuniversalsi: Get in Raggetinho! Better than a new signing that.

@morgantp98: Fantastic news. Really found his footing over course of this season, hoping he can kick-off and be even better for the next two.

@SCarpy31252939: Fully deserved, despite a rocky start at PFC he’s knuckled down and shown huge amounts of self belief to prove doubters wrong.

@PompeyKirbs: That’s fantastic news! I wasn’t 100% sure we’d get him back after the dodgy transfer policy at the club; but goes to show at least he believes this club can go for promotion, as I refuse to believe he would’ve been massively short of offers!

@PFCRhys_: I will be the first to admit I have heavily scrutinised Raggs in the past, but my god what a transformation he’s had under DC. Very very happy!

@AdrianWardle7: Good News, glad to hear Raggs here for another two seasons at least.

Close down the O’Brien and Jacobs deals and then build on this.