Danny Cowley is searching for the right additions to transform his side into promotion contenders following last season’s 10th-placed finish.

However, it’s believed supporters may have to bide their time a little longer before new faces walk through the doors of Fratton Park.

Throughout the years, the Blues have made a whole host of signings who may have flown under the radar.

But who are they?

Here are 16 transfers to Fratton Park which may not have lived long in the memory.

1. 034727_22BLACKBURN_SR_20/9/03 Jason Roberts. PICTURE:STEVE REID(034727-22) Position: Striker, Date signed: September 2003 (loan), Pompey appearances: 12, Goals: 5. Picture: Steve Reid Photo: Jason Roberts Photo Sales

2. David Unsworth Position: Defender, Date signed: July 2004, Pompey appearances: 19, Goals: 2. Picture: Mick Young Photo: Mick Young Photo Sales

3. Wayne Routledge Position: Midfield , Date signed: January 2006 (loan), Pompey appearances:13 , Goals:0. Picture: Jonathan Brady Photo: Jonathan Brady Photo Sales

4. Djimi Traore Position: Defender, Date signed: January 2007, Pompey appearances: 15 , Goals: 0. Picture: Mick Young Photo: Mick Young Photo Sales