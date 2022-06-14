Danny Cowley is searching for the right additions to transform his side into promotion contenders following last season’s 10th-placed finish.
However, it’s believed supporters may have to bide their time a little longer before new faces walk through the doors of Fratton Park.
Throughout the years, the Blues have made a whole host of signings who may have flown under the radar.
Here are 16 transfers to Fratton Park which may not have lived long in the memory.
Jason Roberts. PICTURE:STEVE REID(034727-22)
Position: Striker, Date signed: September 2003 (loan), Pompey appearances: 12, Goals: 5. Picture: Steve Reid
2. David Unsworth
Position: Defender, Date signed: July 2004, Pompey appearances: 19, Goals: 2. Picture: Mick Young
3. Wayne Routledge
Position: Midfield , Date signed: January 2006 (loan), Pompey appearances:13 , Goals:0. Picture: Jonathan Brady
4. Djimi Traore
Position: Defender, Date signed: January 2007, Pompey appearances: 15 , Goals: 0. Picture: Mick Young
