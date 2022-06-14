Jason Roberts, Jerome Thomas, Lee Holmes, Steve Finnan

The 16 forgotten Portsmouth transfers - including ex-Blackburn striker, Arsenal defender, Everton favourite, Liverpool winger and more!

The Fratton faithful are eagerly anticipating Pompey’s first summer signing since the window opened five days ago

By Sam Cox
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 2:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 2:56 pm

Danny Cowley is searching for the right additions to transform his side into promotion contenders following last season’s 10th-placed finish.

However, it’s believed supporters may have to bide their time a little longer before new faces walk through the doors of Fratton Park.

Throughout the years, the Blues have made a whole host of signings who may have flown under the radar.

But who are they?

Here are 16 transfers to Fratton Park which may not have lived long in the memory.

1. 034727_22BLACKBURN_SR_20/9/03 Jason Roberts. PICTURE:STEVE REID(034727-22)

Position: Striker, Date signed: September 2003 (loan), Pompey appearances: 12, Goals: 5. Picture: Steve Reid

Photo: Jason Roberts

2. David Unsworth

Position: Defender, Date signed: July 2004, Pompey appearances: 19, Goals: 2. Picture: Mick Young

Photo: Mick Young

3. Wayne Routledge

Position: Midfield , Date signed: January 2006 (loan), Pompey appearances:13 , Goals:0. Picture: Jonathan Brady

Photo: Jonathan Brady

4. Djimi Traore

Position: Defender, Date signed: January 2007, Pompey appearances: 15 , Goals: 0. Picture: Mick Young

Photo: Mick Young

