The 16 matchday rituals Portsmouth faithful know all about

Whether it's the traditions of a Blues fan, superstitions or something specific to our pilgrimages to PO4 these are the things which make our visits to Fratton Park what we are.
We've taken our list of what you've offered on the subject over the years and updated with your latest thoughts on the subject to come up with 16 very Pompey rituals around a home game.
1. A pint in the Crook.
With the Pompey pub a thing of the past, the Shepherds Crook is probably the boozer most closely connected with Blues fans, though there's the likes of the Newcome Arms still knocking around, too. | The News
2. Fan zone fever
What a boost the fan zone has been to the matchday experience over the past season. Now fully up and running there is a vast array of food and drink offerings now to be had on a matchday behind the Fratton End. Throw in the music, various activities for the children and a refurbished Victory Lounge and there's no doubt the Fratton matchday offering has been taken to another level. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages
3. Grab a selfie with a player
Young and old congregate on the corner of the Fratton End and South Stand on a machday to grab a selfie with accommodating Pompey players. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Narked over a place to park
Second only to London in population density in the UK, we all love our island city. However, we don't like parking on a matchday. After battling to the ground, it's a common occurrence to end up in deepest Southsea before you find a spot.. | The News