The 16 matchday rituals Portsmouth faithful know all about

2 . Fan zone fever

What a boost the fan zone has been to the matchday experience over the past season. Now fully up and running there is a vast array of food and drink offerings now to be had on a matchday behind the Fratton End. Throw in the music, various activities for the children and a refurbished Victory Lounge and there's no doubt the Fratton matchday offering has been taken to another level. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages