1. Oli Hawkins – signed from Dagenham & Redbridge

Hawkins will be mostly remembered for his time at Pompey for his winning penalty kick in the 2019 EFL Trophy final against Sunderland rather than his 18 goals in 96 appearances. During his final season at the club, he often played at centre-back before his departure to Ipswich in 2020. After a season at Portman Road, he left for Mansfield where he is set to play in the League Two play-off final.

Photo: Joe Pepler