3. Aaron Collins - Bristol Rovers

The Bristol Rovers front man fits the bill in terms of the profile Danny Cowley wants this summer - young, talented, energetic and with bags of potential. However, Collins quickly made it known that he was keen to remain with the Gas for their return to League One. His decision to stay at the Memorial Stadium will see him link with former Pompey striker John Marquis next season. Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Photo: Harry Trump