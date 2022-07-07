The Blues have been battling with Derby for Cardiff striker Collins, who is surplus to requirements at the Championship club.

Cowley revealed Pompey had been exploring taking the 31-year-old on loan, yet now expects the Rams to snap him up on a permanent basis.

It means the striker hunt continues, with Accrington’s Bishop now emerging as a contender.

Pompey and MK Dons are keen on the 25-year-old, who netted 15 goals last season to maintain his prolific Crown Ground form since arriving from non-league football in July 2019.

Cowley told The News: ‘James Collins is obviously a player that we know well.

‘We have a lot of respect for him, both as a player and a person, and is someone we identified early when we were informed that potentially he would be available.

Accrington's Colby Bishop is on Pompey's radar. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

‘But I’m not sure that it will be possible for us, if I’m honest.

‘It would have been a player we’d have liked to take on a loan – and I think there’s another club which will probably take him permanently.

‘For us, Colby is a player we know well, we are really respectful that these players all belong to other clubs and I don't think it’s right for us to talk about players at other clubs.

‘James Collins is a bit different because we’ve had clarity from Cardiff on that situation, but I wouldn't want to speak too much about the players we're trying to bring in.’

Pompey’s striker shortage has been well chronicled, with no senior attacker on their books.

Dan Gifford, the 18-year-old who graduated from the Academy in the summer, is their sole option at present.

However, a young triallist who plays up front has linked-up with Pompey in Spain, with Cowley declining to name him.

He could well feature against Qatar SC on Saturday – as will Gifford.

Regardless, Cowley wants three new attackers to strengthen his squad and continues to scour the market as Pompey play catch up.

And Colby, who has netted 39 goals in 123 appearances for Stanley, fits the bill.

Cowley added: ‘We have total clarity over the type of players we want to bring in, we have identified those players, we are trying to make it happen.

‘From the club perspective, if we’re going to sign players on permanent deals, particularly for transfer fees, then these have to be young players that are assets to the club.

‘I think we’ve learnt a lot from previous recruitment at the club in the number nine position and, as a consequence of that learning, we’re trying to work it in a different way this time around.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron