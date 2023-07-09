News you can trust since 1877
The 18 players linked with Portsmouth this summer and their current situations - including former Cardiff, Manchester United and West Ham men: in pictures

Pompey have had a blistering start to the transfer window.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 9th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST

Nine new faces have arrived through the doors in the opening three weeks of the market as John Mousinho looks to assemble a squad capable of achieving promotion.

While there have been plenty of additions to the squad, there have been 18 names linked with a move to Fratton Park.

With so many names reportedly on the Blues’ radar, we’ve taken a look at every name tipped with a switch and their current situations.

Here’s what we found.

From left: Harvey Blair, Sam Smith, Kusini Yengi, Tommy Leigh.

1. Players linked with Pompey this summer.

From left: Harvey Blair, Sam Smith, Kusini Yengi, Tommy Leigh. Photo: National World

In the final weeks of the season, the winger was strongly tipped with a move to Fratton Park in the summer - reuniting with former team-mate Mousinho. He departed Cardiff at the end of last term and later became Pompey’s eighth signing of the transfer window, where he penned a three-year deal.

2. Gavin Whyte

Photo: Portsmouth FC

Pompey have been strong admirers of the centre-back after an impressive loan spell during the second half of last term. Bernard remains Mousinho’s number one central defensive target this summer following his departure from Manchester United.

3. Di’Shon Bernard

Photo: Jason Brown

Football Insider reported in June that Pompey were one of a host of sides said to be looking at the talented 26-year-old. The Blues, though, were quickly ruled out of the running before the attacking midfielder went on to join Oxford United.

4. Ruben Rodrigues

Photo: Eddie Keogh

