The 18 players linked with Portsmouth this summer and their current situations - including former Cardiff, Manchester United and West Ham men: in pictures
Pompey have had a blistering start to the transfer window.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 9th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST
Nine new faces have arrived through the doors in the opening three weeks of the market as John Mousinho looks to assemble a squad capable of achieving promotion.
While there have been plenty of additions to the squad, there have been 18 names linked with a move to Fratton Park.
With so many names reportedly on the Blues’ radar, we’ve taken a look at every name tipped with a switch and their current situations.
Here’s what we found.
