Transfer window: League One's busiest teams as Portsmouth promotion rivals Derby and Charlton make statements of intent

It’s been six days since Pompey last made a signing.
By Mark McMahon
Published 24th Jun 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 14:03 BST

The arrivals of winger Gavin Whyte and Australia striker Kusini Yengi last weekend took the Blues’ recruitment drive up to nine new faces.

But with Pompey fans loving the club’s quick-fire start to the transfer window, many are experiencing withdrawal symptoms as they wait on the Fratton Park outfit’s next move.

In the meantime, many of their League One rivals have been busy bolstering their ranks, with Derby signing former Blues defender Sonny Bradley and striker Conor Washington, and Charlton boasting their firepower with a move for Cheltenham forward Alfie May.

No doubt, Pompey and their promotion foes will continue to build ahead of the new season (August 5), and before the transfer window – which has just less than eight weeks remaining – slams shut.

But what business has already been concluded so far in the window? Here’s all the League One signings confirmed up until and including Saturday, July 8.

From left: Conor Washington, Sonny Bradley, Dan Butler and Alfie May

1. Players on the move

From left: Conor Washington, Sonny Bradley, Dan Butler and Alfie May Photo: Getty Images

Kacper Lopata (Woking, free), Ben Killip (Hartlepool - free).

2. Barnsley: 2 new signings

Kacper Lopata (Woking, free), Ben Killip (Hartlepool - free). Photo: Alex Burstow

Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic, free), Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury, free), Richard O'Donnell (Rochdale, undisclosed), Oliver Norburn (Peterborough, undisclosed).

3. Blackpool: 4 new signings

Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic, free), Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury, free), Richard O'Donnell (Rochdale, undisclosed), Oliver Norburn (Peterborough, undisclosed). Photo: Tom Dulat

Nathan Baxter (Chelsea, free), Joel Coleman (Ipswich Town, free), Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers, free), Dan Nlundulu (Southampton, undisclosed), Will Forrester (Port Vale, undisclosed).

4. Bolton: 5 new signings

Nathan Baxter (Chelsea, free), Joel Coleman (Ipswich Town, free), Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers, free), Dan Nlundulu (Southampton, undisclosed), Will Forrester (Port Vale, undisclosed). Photo: Harry Trump

