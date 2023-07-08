It’s been six days since Pompey last made a signing.

The arrivals of winger Gavin Whyte and Australia striker Kusini Yengi last weekend took the Blues’ recruitment drive up to nine new faces.

But with Pompey fans loving the club’s quick-fire start to the transfer window, many are experiencing withdrawal symptoms as they wait on the Fratton Park outfit’s next move.

In the meantime, many of their League One rivals have been busy bolstering their ranks, with Derby signing former Blues defender Sonny Bradley and striker Conor Washington, and Charlton boasting their firepower with a move for Cheltenham forward Alfie May.

No doubt, Pompey and their promotion foes will continue to build ahead of the new season (August 5), and before the transfer window – which has just less than eight weeks remaining – slams shut.

But what business has already been concluded so far in the window? Here’s all the League One signings confirmed up until and including Saturday, July 8.

