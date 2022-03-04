Pompey could be in the market for a centre-back in the summer.

The 19 centre-backs Portsmouth could move for this summer if they can't extend Blackburn man's stay - including Derby, Hull, Sunderland and Oxford defenders

Despite Hayden Carter’s eye-catching performances since his Pompey arrival, the club are likely to be in the market for a new centre-back in the summer.

That’s because the Blackburn Rovers loanee’s deal at Ewood Park still has two-and-a-half years remaining, presenting Danny Cowley with a hefty fee to fork out IF Tony Mowbray decided to let the defender leave at the season’s end.

So what are the alternatives if Carter’s Fratton Park stay remains a short-term one?

Here’s 18 viable centre-back options across the Championship and League One whose contracts expire in June.

1. Tom Holmes - Reading

Age: 21 2021-22 appearances: 26 Clean sheets: 1 Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Photo: Ryan Pierse

2. Aapo Halme - Barnsley

Age: 23 2021-22 appearances: 7 Clean sheets: 2 Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Photo: Catherine Ivill

3. Gabriel Osho - Luton Town

Age: 23 2021-22 appearances: 25 Clean sheets: 8 Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo: Marc Atkins

4. Eiran Cashin - Derby County

Age: 21 2021-22 appearances: 8 Clean sheets: 4 Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Photo: Alex Pantling

