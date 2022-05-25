As the League One season officially came to a close following Sunderland’s play-off final victory over Wycombe, Fifa Career Mode have updated their player ratings for the final time.
Sean Raggett was voted asThe News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season for the 2021-22 campaign, but the scouts at EA Sports have seen it differently.
We’ve taken a look at the top-20 highest ranked stars from Fifa 22 to see whether any of Pompey’s standout performers have been ranked amongst the best in League One.
Here’s what we found.