Gavin Bazunu has been revealed as Pompey's best player of Fifa 22 Career Mode.

The 20 highest-rated players in League One according to Fifa 22 - including four Wigan Athletic, three Sheffield Wednesday, two Portsmouth, two Sunderland and four Rotherham United aces

Gavin Bazunu has been named as Pompey’s best player last term - according to Fifa 22.

As the League One season officially came to a close following Sunderland’s play-off final victory over Wycombe, Fifa Career Mode have updated their player ratings for the final time.

Sean Raggett was voted asThe News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season for the 2021-22 campaign, but the scouts at EA Sports have seen it differently.

We’ve taken a look at the top-20 highest ranked stars from Fifa 22 to see whether any of Pompey’s standout performers have been ranked amongst the best in League One.

Here’s what we found.

1. West Burns - Ipswich

Age: 27; Position: Winger; Fifa Career Mode rating: 68.

2. Cole Stockton - Morecambe

Age: 30; Position: Striker; Fifa Career Mode rating: 68.

3. Jack Whatmough - Wigan

Age: 25; Position: Centre-back; Fifa Career Mode rating: 68.

4. Sean Raggett - Pompey

Age: 29; Position: Centre-back; Fifa Career Mode rating: 68.

