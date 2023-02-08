The January window saw the arrival of four new faces at Pompey.

One of which was deadline day signing Di’Shon Bernard, who joined on loan for the remainder of the campaign from Manchester United.

And the centre-back, who had been tipped to make a return to the Championship last month after spending the 2021-22 campaign with Hull, has become one of the most expensive players in the league.

But how many of Pompey's stars are the most valuable in League One?

We’ve taken a look at Transfermarkt to see who they believe the top 20 most expensive players in the third tier are.

Here’s what we discovered.

1 . Jonson Clarke-Harris - Peterborough Estimated market value: £1.07m.

2 . Conor Chaplin - Ipswich Estimated market value: £1.07m.

3 . Nathaniel Mendez-Laing - Derby Estimated market value: £1.07m.

4 . Sam Morsy - Ipswich Estimated market value: £1.07m.