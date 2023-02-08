News you can trust since 1877
From left: Conor Chaplin, Di'Shon Bernard, Louie Sibley, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The 20 most valuable players in League One after January transfer window - including Portsmouth, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby & Barnsley aces - in pictures

The January window saw the arrival of four new faces at Pompey.

By Pepe Lacey
2 minutes ago

One of which was deadline day signing Di’Shon Bernard, who joined on loan for the remainder of the campaign from Manchester United.

And the centre-back, who had been tipped to make a return to the Championship last month after spending the 2021-22 campaign with Hull, has become one of the most expensive players in the league.

But how many of Pompey's stars are the most valuable in League One?

We’ve taken a look at Transfermarkt to see who they believe the top 20 most expensive players in the third tier are.

Here’s what we discovered.

1. Jonson Clarke-Harris - Peterborough

Estimated market value: £1.07m.

Photo: Catherine Ivill

2. Conor Chaplin - Ipswich

Estimated market value: £1.07m.

Photo: Stephen Pond

3. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing - Derby

Estimated market value: £1.07m.

Photo: Naomi Baker

4. Sam Morsy - Ipswich

Estimated market value: £1.07m.

Photo: Ryan Pierse

