Which Pompey players make the Football Manager top 20 most valuable under-23s from League One and League Two?

The 20 most valuable rising stars from lower leagues according to Football Manager - including four Lincoln City, two Sunderland as well as Swindon Town and Portsmouth aces

Gavin Bazunu is Pompey’s highest-priced asset according to Football Manager – but how does his value compare to other rising stars in League One and League Two?

By Pepe Lacey
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 6:00 pm
Updated Friday, 22nd April 2022, 6:21 pm

With the Blues’ transfer policy changing for the summer, a focus on under-23 stars has taken priority for Danny Cowley with the club also eyeing potential talent from League Two.

The popular game’s database estimated the Fratton Park outfit to lose nearly £29m of talent when Bazunu, Hayden Carter, Mahlon Romeo, George Hirst and Tyler Walker all return to the parent clubs in the summer.

With Pompey’s new transfer policy in play, we’ve returned to Football Manager to see who are the most valuable rising stars from League One and League Two.

1. Aaron Ramsey - Cheltenham

Age: 19; Position: Midfielder; Football Manager market value: £6m

2. Josh Martin - Doncaster

Age: 20; Position: Winger ; Football Manager market value: £6m

3. Kaine Kesler-Hayden - MK Dons

Age: 19; Position: Wing-back; Football Manager market value: £7m

4. Lewis Fiorini - Lincoln

Age: 20; Position: Midfielder; Football Manager market value: £7m

