From left: Danny Cowley, Paul Warne, Steven Schumacher, Alex Neil.

The market value depreciations Portsmouth, Sunderland, Charlton, Ipswich & Sheffield Wednesday squads will suffer when loan players leave - according to Football Manager

Pompey will say goodbye to their loan contingent when the season draws to a close in the coming weeks.

By Pepe Lacey
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 6:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 6:04 pm

Some have been rousing successes, while others haven’t.

But with all five of the current crop coming to Fratton Park from clubs higher up the English football pyramid, they remain players with hefty price tags that more often than not continue to be out of reach for most sides in the third tier.

Such deals often give clubs a false sense of security, with their presence often papering over cracks in squads.

So much so that a side’s market value can depreciate massively, by millions, in fact, when the loanees are back at their parent clubs once the season is over.

So which outfits will have the biggest holes to fill when their temporary players head back at the season’s end?

With the help of Football Manager’s market values, we’ve found out...

1. Wycombe

Combined loan values: £113,000; Players on loan: Jack Young (£113k)

Photo: Isaac Parkin

2. Fleetwood Town

Combined loan values: £906,000; Players on loan: Josh Harrop (£56k), Dan Butterworth (£540k), Zak Jules (£74k), Callum Johnson (£236k)

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Accrington

Combined loan values: £592,000; Players on loan: Yeboah Amankwah (£168k), Joel Mumbongo (£14k), Marcel Lewis (£410k)

Photo: Nigel Keene

4. Morecambe

Combined loan values: £977,000; Players on loan: Jacob Bedeau (£179k) Trevor Carson (£92k), Adam Phillips (£542k), Alfie McCalmont (£164k)

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

