But unlike the Dane, who was eventually slapped with a £2,500 fine for violating FA betting rules, the Bees striker reportedly faces a lengthy ban if the 232 purported incidents he’s been charged with are proven.

Newcastle’s former Tottenham right-back, Kieran Trippier, was banned for 10 weeks in 2020 for providing information on his transfer from Spurs to Atletico Madrid which was subsequently used in betting.

Meanwhile, current Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton was banned for five months during his spell as a Burnley player in 2017 after he placed more than 1,000 football-related bets over a 10-year period.

Toney’s misconduct charge relates to betting breaches made between February 2017 and January 2021.

The 10-goal Premier League forward, who missed out on selection for next week’s World Cup, has until November 24 to respond.

Former Blues centre-back Nicolaisen was found guilty by the FA for 53 football-related bets between November 7 to November 12, 2020.

On a season-long loan at Fratton Park from Danish side FC Midtjylland, the now Toulouse player was charged with misconduct under FA rule E8 in respect of bets placed on football matches.

None of the bets were on games involving Pompey, though, with the defender unaware of regulations in England compared to his native Denmark.

The FA was contacted by bookmakers Ladbrokes, who identified Nicolaisen as having potentially breached betting rules.

From one account, Nicolaisen had placed more than 50 football-related bets.

The overall amount staked was £40,248.59, returning £35,706.75 and leading to a net loss of £4,541.84.

Nicolaisen was subsequently interviewed by FA integrity and intelligence analyst Tom Astley.

The defender stated he was not made aware of the FA’s betting rules after joining the Blues on loan.

He added that Danish rules allow players to bet on football, but not on their own games or their own competitions.

Nicolaisen also said he placed the bets as he was living on his own in England and did not have a gambling problem.

The independent regulatory commission report said there was no suggestion Nicolaisen was engaged in match-fixing.

It was also accepted that the former Denmark under-19 international didn't try to conceal his identity and might not have 'received the education around a blanket ban on football-related betting' after his move to England.

Nicolaisen fully accepted the charge and gave ‘a full and frank account’ when interviewed.

The regulatory commission concluded a fine was an appropriate punishment but felt there was no need to hit him with a football suspension.