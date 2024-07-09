At the end of last season, Pompey dramatically released ten of their League One winning stars in a bid to revamp the squad ahead of their 2024/25 Championship return.

Stars such as Sean Raggett and Joe Rafferty were seemingly shockingly left off the squad for the upcoming season but John Mousinho has already brought in five new figures that are set to help light up the Fratton Park pitch. Rafferty, 30, was quickly snapped up by the recently relegated side Rotherham United and is now preparing for another season fighting for Championship promotion.

However, there still remain plenty of free agents without a club following the end of 2023/24 season’s retained announcements. Here are all the Championships players that were released in May or June that still remain without a club...

1 . Released stars Pompey released ten players last season. Ryan Schofield, Hadji Mnoga, Liam Vincent, Josh Dockerill, Harry Jewitt-White and Josh Martin are all still without a club.

2 . Birmingham City Birmingham released five players and Scott Hogan, Ivan Sunjic and Gary Gardner continue the hunt for a new club.

3 . Blackburn Rovers Blackburn Rovers released no players at the end of the 2023/24 season. Their Director of Football, Gregg Boughton, has however departed.