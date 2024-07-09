The 230+ Championship players released at the end of last season who remain without a club

Susanna Sealy
Sports Writer

Published 9th Jul 2024, 18:30 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 18:49 BST

At the end of last season, Pompey dramatically released ten of their League One winning stars in a bid to revamp the squad ahead of their 2024/25 Championship return.

Stars such as Sean Raggett and Joe Rafferty were seemingly shockingly left off the squad for the upcoming season but John Mousinho has already brought in five new figures that are set to help light up the Fratton Park pitch. Rafferty, 30, was quickly snapped up by the recently relegated side Rotherham United and is now preparing for another season fighting for Championship promotion.

However, there still remain plenty of free agents without a club following the end of 2023/24 season’s retained announcements. Here are all the Championships players that were released in May or June that still remain without a club...

Pompey released ten players last season. Ryan Schofield, Hadji Mnoga, Liam Vincent, Josh Dockerill, Harry Jewitt-White and Josh Martin are all still without a club.

1. Released stars

Birmingham released five players and Scott Hogan, Ivan Sunjic and Gary Gardner continue the hunt for a new club.

2. Birmingham City

Birmingham released five players and Scott Hogan, Ivan Sunjic and Gary Gardner continue the hunt for a new club. Photo: Cameron Smith

Blackburn Rovers released no players at the end of the 2023/24 season. Their Director of Football, Gregg Boughton, has however departed.

3. Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers released no players at the end of the 2023/24 season. Their Director of Football, Gregg Boughton, has however departed. Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

12 players left the club with Andy King retiring. Those that remain without a club are: Matty James, Andreas Weimann, Ben Acey, McIntosh 'Mac' Boyd, Marlee Francois, Duncan Idehen, Dylan Kadji

4. Bristol City

12 players left the club with Andy King retiring. Those that remain without a club are: Matty James, Andreas Weimann, Ben Acey, McIntosh 'Mac' Boyd, Marlee Francois, Duncan Idehen, Dylan Kadji | Getty Images

