The 24 players linked with Portsmouth during the transfer window to date - with six signed, one on way to Cardiff and five now elsewhere

By Mark McMahon
Published 5th Aug 2024, 17:27 BST

Pompey’s hopes of landing Alex Robertson took a telling blow on Monday.

That’s after it emerged that Cardiff had struck a deal for the former Blues loanee with Manchester City, with the midfielder poised to undergo a medical ahead of his official unveiling.

Last week head coach John Mousinho said Pompey had yet to be beaten to any of their transfer targets as their search for reinforcements continues. That’s clearly not the case now, with the Blues keen on bringing the talented Aussie back as soon as his PO4 loan spell ended at the end of last season.

Since then - off a campaign that saw Pompey crowned League One champions - Mousinho and sporting director have been linked with 24 players. Six of those initial transfer rumours proved to be correct, with Elias Sorensen the latest to turn speculation into a bona fide transfer to Fratton Park on Friday night.

But for every Sorensen deal there’s three or four Chris Conn-Clarke or Mickel Miller stories that prove wide of the mark or not up to scratch under scrutiny.

So here’s every player linked with Pompey so far this window, and where they are now - with the new season coming quickly onto the horizon.

The defender/midfielder remains at Celtic - but was not in their squad for their season-opener against Kilmarnock on Sunday. Bournemouth and Stoke among latest clubs to be linked with 21-year-old who is allowed to leave Parkhead.

The former Pompey forward joined Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer and has featured twice for the Owls in pre-season.

The former Blackpool loannee remains at Ligue 1 side Brest but is free to leave. Birmingham were linked with a move for the forward over the weekend, while a move to Pompey is very unlikely now.

