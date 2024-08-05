That’s after it emerged that Cardiff had struck a deal for the former Blues loanee with Manchester City, with the midfielder poised to undergo a medical ahead of his official unveiling.

Last week head coach John Mousinho said Pompey had yet to be beaten to any of their transfer targets as their search for reinforcements continues. That’s clearly not the case now, with the Blues keen on bringing the talented Aussie back as soon as his PO4 loan spell ended at the end of last season.

Since then - off a campaign that saw Pompey crowned League One champions - Mousinho and sporting director have been linked with 24 players. Six of those initial transfer rumours proved to be correct, with Elias Sorensen the latest to turn speculation into a bona fide transfer to Fratton Park on Friday night.

But for every Sorensen deal there’s three or four Chris Conn-Clarke or Mickel Miller stories that prove wide of the mark or not up to scratch under scrutiny.

So here’s every player linked with Pompey so far this window, and where they are now - with the new season coming quickly onto the horizon.

1 . From left: Karamoko Dembele, Alex Robertson, George Edmundson and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi From left: Karamoko Dembele, Alex Robertson, George Edmundson and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Bosun Lawal The defender/midfielder remains at Celtic - but was not in their squad for their season-opener against Kilmarnock on Sunday. Bournemouth and Stoke among latest clubs to be linked with 21-year-old who is allowed to leave Parkhead. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Jamal Lowe The former Pompey forward joined Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer and has featured twice for the Owls in pre-season. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales