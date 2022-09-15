In total, 29 players have been put forward by the club for the 2022-23 campaign, with that list allowed to be amended following the closure of the January transfer window.

Like all clubs in league’s One and Two, the Blues were allowed to name a maximum of 22 senior outfield players (those who are aged 21 at the start of the calendar year) for the season that is already in full swing.

Danny Cowley had no need to make the most of that opportunity, with just 21 of his playing staff falling into this category – a figure that includes Kieron Freeman, who was heavily linked with a move away from Fratton Park in the summer and has featured in just one league match-day squad this term.

It also comprises Ryan Tunnicliffe, who could still leave Pompey in the weeks ahead, with the out-of-favour midfielder still retaining interest from clubs in Australia and America.

And with eight of his ranks still to turn 21, giving the Blues an encouraging youthful look, it gives him flexibility if he wants to dip his toe in the free transfer market.

Among those in the under-21 ranks are on-loan duo Josh Griffiths and Dane Scarlett.

Harry Jewitt-White, Haji Mnoga, Toby Steward and Liam Vincent are also included – despite all four currently on loan elsewhere.

Danny Cowley's squad list for the 2022-23 season has been published by the EFL

But there’s no spots for Dan Gifford or Alfie Bridgman, who are currently at Weymouth and Bognor respectively, despite playing an active role for the Blues in pre-season.

Jayden Reid is included, though, as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury picked up in the summer.

Included below is the 29-man Pompey squad submitted to the EFL upon the closure of the transfer window.

1 Bishop, Colby David.

2 Curtis, Ronan.

3 Dale, Owen.

4 Freeman, Kieron Samuel.

5 Hackett-Fairchild, Reeco Lee.

6 Hume, Denver Jay.

7 Jacobs, Michael Edward.

8 Koroma, Joshua Abdulai.

9 Lowery, Thomas Richard.

10 Mingi, Jade Jay.

11 Morrell, Joseff John.

12 Morrison, Michael Brian.

13 Ogilivie, Connor Stuart.

14 Pack, Marlon.

15 Rafferty, Joseph Gerard.

16 Raggett, Sean Aidan.

17 Robertson, Clark Scott.

18 Swanson, Zak.

19 Thompson, Louis Clyde William.

20 Tunnicliffe, Ryan.

21 Wozencroft Pigott, Joseph David.

Under-21 players

1 Griffiths, Joshua James.

2 Jewitt-White, Harry George.

3 Mnoga, Haji Suleiman Haji Ali.

4 Oluwayemi, Oluwaferanmi Joshua Chibuzo.

5 Reid, Jayden Andrew.

6 Scarlett, Dane Pharrell.

7 Steward, Toby Peter Gary.