Pompey were accompanied by 4,019 members of the Fratton faithful for Saturday's 1-0 win at Peterborough - which was the biggest away support recorded in the whole of the EFL last weekend.

The impressive figure was also the Blues' highest attendance on the road this season and took the number of Pompey away tickets sold for the current League One campaign to 34,600. That's a staggering amount given the size of some third-tier grounds - and with just three more away days scheduled before the summer, many Blues fans will be wondering what to do with themselves once the football has a break.