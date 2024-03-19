How Pompey's incredible average away crowds in League One compares to rivals - including Derby, Bolton and Reading: gallery

The 4,019 Pompey fans who travelled to Peterborough on Saturday was the biggest away following recorded in the Football League at the weekend

By Mark McMahon
Published 19th Mar 2024, 19:00 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 19:04 GMT

Pompey were accompanied by 4,019 members of the Fratton faithful for Saturday's 1-0 win at Peterborough - which was the biggest away support recorded in the whole of the EFL last weekend.

The impressive figure was also the Blues' highest attendance on the road this season and took the number of Pompey away tickets sold for the current League One campaign to 34,600. That's a staggering amount given the size of some third-tier grounds - and with just three more away days scheduled before the summer, many Blues fans will be wondering what to do with themselves once the football has a break.

But how does Pompey's average travelling support compare to others in the division? Here's what we discovered when we got the calculator out again!

Away games played: 19

1. Fleetwood - 171 average

Away games played: 19

Photo Sales
Away games played: 20.

2. Burton Albion - 274 average

Away games played: 20.

Photo Sales
Away games played: 19.

3. Cheltenham Town - 317 average

Away games played: 19.

Photo Sales
Away games played: 19.

4. Stevenage - 529 average

Away games played: 19.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PompeyLeague OneTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.