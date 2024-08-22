After a hectic summer on the tightest of timetables Fratton Park is looking resplendent with the grand, old girl’s renovations virtually complete.

The new South Stand TV gantry has been the focus of the latest stage of the £15m facelift, overseen by local firm PMC Construction.

Engineer Steve Haskins along with the likes of NJS Scaffolding and G&S Fabrications have been central to aiding PMC managing director Steve Cripps complete their work ahead of schedule.

And there has to be a nod to Pompey’s ground staff, too, with grounds manager Neil Stephenson and his team working tirelessly to get the surface in fine condition, despite a 30-tonne crane needing to be on the pitch for much of the summer to allow work to be carried out.

Local drone photography expert, Marcin Jedrysiak, has superbly captured Pompey’s home looking at her glorious best after being invited in by the club to do so.

Check out these brilliant images and accompanying video to appreciate what a wonderful and unique football cathedral we all know the Blues possess.

1 . Fratton Park drone images and video The spectacular drone images and video showcasing Fratton Park in all her glory with £15m renovations completed. | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

