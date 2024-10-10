The ongoing international break has provided John Mousinho with some much needed time for thought as he continues to search for an answer.

With nine games now being played, Pompey are yet to secure their first win of the season and currently sit 23rd in the Championship. They have scored just nine goals in nine games, drawing five of their clashes so far, offering a marked difference from their League One capabilities in which the Blues were able to fire 78 goals in 46 matches.

Such a low scoring rate has not only hindered their place in the Championship table, but it also puts them disappointingly low in how the EFL second-tier could look based on expected goals per game. According to FootyStats, here is how the Championship would look based on xG...