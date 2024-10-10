The alternative Championship table that sees Portsmouth, Preston North End and Swansea at the bottom

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy

Sports Writer

Published 10th Oct 2024, 18:30 BST

Pompey will hope to rise up the alternative table in post-international break fixtures

The ongoing international break has provided John Mousinho with some much needed time for thought as he continues to search for an answer.

With nine games now being played, Pompey are yet to secure their first win of the season and currently sit 23rd in the Championship. They have scored just nine goals in nine games, drawing five of their clashes so far, offering a marked difference from their League One capabilities in which the Blues were able to fire 78 goals in 46 matches.

Such a low scoring rate has not only hindered their place in the Championship table, but it also puts them disappointingly low in how the EFL second-tier could look based on expected goals per game. According to FootyStats, here is how the Championship would look based on xG...

Goalscorer Callum Lang celebrated his 42nd-minute opener with Christian Saydee at Burnley

1. Pompey's xG in 2024/25 campaign

Goalscorer Callum Lang celebrated his 42nd-minute opener with Christian Saydee at Burnley Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
xG: 1.70; Current league position: 9th.

2. 1. Middlesbrough

xG: 1.70; Current league position: 9th. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
xG: 1.54; Current league position: 5th

3. 2. Leeds

xG: 1.54; Current league position: 5th | Getty Images

Photo Sales
xG: 1.49; Current league position: 20th

4. 3. Coventry City

xG: 1.49; Current league position: 20th | Nigel French/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipJohn MousinhoPortsmouthPreston North EndSwanseaPompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice