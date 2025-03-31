The Baller League return for former Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic and Plymouth Argyle man after career-ending injury - as he joins KSI, Luis Figo, & Co
In fact, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis’ football career was never the same again, after sustaining a knee injury on his Blues debut on the opening day of the 2017-18 season.
A slip on the artificial surface surrounding the Fratton Park pitch led to the left-back suffering a meniscus tear and being diagnosed with a chondral defect, in the 2-0 League One win over Rochdale.
That led to the man, who was on loan from Huddersfield Town, playing 30 more games before he called time on his career - at just 24.
It’s a sad story for the former Charlton academy talent and Plymouth and Bristol Rovers man, but his narrative has now taken an unlikely turn.
Holmes-Dennis has now resurfaced as part of the new footballer tournament which has been grabbing all the headlines, since it was announced at the end of last year.
The Baller League is a six-a-side tournament, but one with a difference as it brings together former Premier League players, world stars, celebrities and influencers.
Somes of the games biggest names are involved with the likes of John Terry, Alan Shearer, Luis Figo and Gary Lineker overseeing teams.
The league’s president is YouTube sensation KSI, who has 24.8m subscribers, with the action getting underway in London and on Sky Sports last week.
And Holmes-Dennis was a surprise face who was involved, after previously making a non-league playing comeback with Combined Counties outfit Corinthian Casuals at the end of last year.
Clint 419 joined by former Pompey man
Now 29, Holmes-Dennis is part of the FC Rules the World team - managed by fashion designer Clint 419.
Also in the FC Rules the World team is former Newcastle striker Michael Ndiweni, who was on the bench for the Magpies against Paris St Germain in the Champions League last season, and former Manchester United and Preston midfielder Josh Harrop.
There was a Holmes-Dennis assist for Harrop last week as his side went down to a narrow 5-4 loss to MVPs United, who are managed by Alisha Lehmann and Maya Jama.
They will be aiming to get off the mark this evening against Trebol FC, who are managed by former Barcelona and Real Madrid great Figo - and have former Newcastle, Aston Villa and Republic of Ireland man Ciaran Clark in their ranks.
