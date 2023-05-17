And it’s a change of policy the Blues’ sporting director is convinced will boost John Mousinho’s chances of leading them back into the Championship.

Pompey are targeting 9-10 new additions when the summer transfer window opens on June 10, to be overseen by Hughes.

Room has been created by releasing eight of this season’s squad, with those departing including Clark Robertson, Michael Jacobs and Louis Thompson.

While possessing undoubted quality and providing a welcome dressing-room influence, frustrating availability issues over the last two seasons have impacted their effectiveness.

And Hughes has pledged to sign players with greater availability records in order to give Mousinho more reliable squad options for success.

He told The News: ‘In terms of recruitment, we must sign players who carry fewer injuries. Absolutely.

‘It’s very cliched, but the best ability is availability and, to be successful in League One, you’re going to be up and around 55-60 games. That’s in terms of a 46-game season, cup runs and the Papa Johns Trophy.

Rich Hughes wants to move away from signing players with injury histories to give John Mousinho greater squad selection. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘So you need durable players, players who are going to be available week in, week out, and can remain physically fit and powerful.

‘It is something we are factoring into our recruitment. Will everyone fall into that category? Probably not, so it’s something we must assess, trying to understand the mitigating circumstances of why they’ve been injured.

‘What was the injury? Is it a broken leg? Is it soft tissue? Is it various other extenuating circumstances? It’s our job to get to the bottom of that where we can and make the best decisions moving forward.

‘We need fewer injured players – and that’s not a criticism of anything, it has always been hard.

‘Probably the best example to highlight is the little run in February and March, where we kept four clean sheets out of five and won four of them with a very settled back four.

‘Throughout the season there had been suspensions, little injuries, and things like that which don’t lend themselves to having a consistent run of players being available.

‘That is a big part of it. If John has as many players as possible available, it would help team selection.

‘That really isn’t a criticism of any department or any individuals, it’s just making sure we give ourselves the best chance of keeping as many players available as we can.’

Joe Rafferty and Tom Lowery also spent lengthy time on the treatment table, yet returned to be key members of Mousinho’s side at the end of the season.

And Hughes wants improvements in other areas to also ensure improved player availability.

He added: ‘Part of the wider strategy is helping improve sports science, medicine, and also that baseline of players having an understanding of what they need to help them.

‘Ryley Towler is a great example, he does Pilates because it helps him. So it’s finding out what these players like, what we can help them with, and what they need to be successful.