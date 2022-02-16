Worst to best! The Portsmouth players who've featured in Danny Cowley's 50-game reign RANKED

And in his time at the Fratton helm, Danny Cowley has turned to a large number of players on the pitch.
In fact, there’s been 41 men used by the Blues boss since he succeeded Kenny Jackett.
Of those 33 have played five or more times, giving a reasonable basis to assess their performances with the star and crescent on their chests.
1. Charlie Daniels - 5.6
Charlie Daniels was rated on average the worst performer under Cowley averaging a score of 5.6 per game. Daniels made nine appearances in total under Cowley, five of which were rated in The News match ratings. After leaving Fratton Park at the end of season, he joined Colchester United where he has played 19 times this campaign.
2. Tyler Walker - 5.8
Tyler Walker arrived on loan at PO4 in January and has made six outings so far since his arrival. However, he has failed to score and averages below a rating of six per game and now faces competition from Aiden O'Brien, who scored at the weekend.
3. Harvey White - 5.8
The young Tottenham loanee spent the second half of last season on loan at Fratton Park, but under Cowley he only played 10 times, six of which were rated. After the end of his loan spell, the midfielder has rejoined Spurs and has impressed in the Premier League 2 and is captain of the under-23's side.
4. John Marquis - 5.9
The forward is the lowest rated player from this season's squad and is the only one to take part in both last season’s and this term's teams with an average rating of below six. Marquis played 32 times under Cowley but was only marked on 30 of those outings. Since his Fratton Park departure in January has gone on to thrive at his new home in Lincoln.
