Tuesday’s fixture marks one of Danny Cowley’s side’s two games in four days, before they play five across the remaining 17 days of the season.

Although Pompey sit 11th in League One, there’s been plenty of standout performers in Pompey’s squad with Gavin Bazunu and Sean Raggett both excelling.

However with tough opposition next up, do any of the Blues’ best players make it into the best combined Millers and Pompey squad?

We’ve taken a look WhoScored to discover who they’ve rated as the best performers in both sides this term.

Here’s what we found.

GK: Josh Vickers Age: 26; Appearances: 20; Clean sheets: 12; Goals conceded: 11; WhoScored rating: 7.10

CB: Michael Ihiekwe Age: 29; Appearances: 36; Goals: 2; Assists: 2; WhoScored rating: 7.28

CB: Sean Raggett Age: 28; Appearances: 39; Goals: 5; Assists: 0; WhoScored rating: 7.04

CB: Rarmani Edmonds-Green Age: 23; Appearances: 23; Goals: 1; Assists: 3; WhoScored rating: 7.03