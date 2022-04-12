The best combined Pompey and Rotherham squad according to WhoScored's ratings.

The best combined Portsmouth and Rotherham United squad revealed according to ratings - no place for ex-Wigan Athletic, Luton Town and Millwall men

Pompey return to Fratton Park for the first time in 25 days as they take on Rotherham

By Pepe Lacey
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 5:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 5:06 pm

The Blues’ play-off hopes all but came to an end on Saturday, following a 1-0 defeat at Cheltenham – while the Millers’ automatic promotion hopes have slowed in recent weeks.

Tuesday’s fixture marks one of Danny Cowley’s side’s two games in four days, before they play five across the remaining 17 days of the season.

Although Pompey sit 11th in League One, there’s been plenty of standout performers in Pompey’s squad with Gavin Bazunu and Sean Raggett both excelling.

However with tough opposition next up, do any of the Blues’ best players make it into the best combined Millers and Pompey squad?

We’ve taken a look WhoScored to discover who they’ve rated as the best performers in both sides this term.

Here’s what we found.

1. GK: Josh Vickers

Age: 26; Appearances: 20; Clean sheets: 12; Goals conceded: 11; WhoScored rating: 7.10

Photo: Jacques Feeney

Photo Sales

2. CB: Michael Ihiekwe

Age: 29; Appearances: 36; Goals: 2; Assists: 2; WhoScored rating: 7.28

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales

3. CB: Sean Raggett

Age: 28; Appearances: 39; Goals: 5; Assists: 0; WhoScored rating: 7.04

Photo: Nigel Keene

Photo Sales

4. CB: Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Age: 23; Appearances: 23; Goals: 1; Assists: 3; WhoScored rating: 7.03

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
MillwallLuton TownPortsmouthRotherham UnitedPompey
Next Page
Page 1 of 5