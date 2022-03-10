Yet not all impressed during their time at PO4 but have since gone onto star elsewhere in their careers.
We’ve taken a look at the best players who have featured for Pompey and are currently still playing in England
1. GK: Asmir Begovic
The ‘keeper came through the ranks at the Blues but his game time was limited as he was second choice to David James. The Bosnian international currently plays for Everton and has had spells at Stoke, Chelsea, Bournemouth and AC Milan.
Photo: Jamie McDonald
2. RB: Joel Ward
Another star to come through Pompey’s academy, he was a regular at right-back during the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons. He joined Crystal Palace in the summer of 2012 and is into his 10th season at Selhurst Park, where he has been ever-present for the Eagles in the Premier League.
Photo: Michael Steele
3. CB: Matt Clarke
He initially arrived on loan from Ipswich in 2015 but would go on to join permanently a year later and would spend a total of four year Fratton Park. The 25-year-old made a big-money-move to Brighton in 2019 and has since had two loan spells at Derby and is currently on loan at West Brom.
Photo: Joe Pepler
4. CB: Adam Webster
The centre-back was another successful product of the Blues’ academy and made his debut aged 17 in 2012. He would be involved in a swap deal with Ipswich for Matt Clarke in 2016 and later played for Bristol City before making a £20m move to Brighton in 2019.
Photo: JPIMedia