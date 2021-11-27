The best yet - this is how highly Portsmouth boss valued his side's jubilant late win at Gillingham

Michael Jacobs’ deflected shot won it at the death for the Blues at a freezing Priestfield, to close the gap on the play-offs to two points.

That sparked jubilant scenes on the final whistle as players, staff and 1,475 travelling fans celebrated.

Cowley felt digging out the success against a physical side without a recognised centre-half made the win the finest this term.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: ‘It was a super win, really good win.

‘I think we’ll have more free-flowing performances than that one, but it’s very difficult to come here on a three-game week after expending so much energy already.

‘To come to a physical, direct side like Gillingham, who I haven’t seen a side play fluently against this season, was pleasing.

‘They compete really hard and turn it into a fight.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley.

‘You have to be good enough to compete.

‘We maybe didn’t have the rhythm but it was a magnificent effort.

‘So to find the winner in stoppage time was a brilliant feeling.