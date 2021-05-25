The BIG Pompey survey: We want YOUR views on what went wrong this season, Jackett's sacking, Cowley's appointment, transfer plans and the season ahead
The dust has settled on Pompey’s 2020-21 campaign but now we want to garner your thoughts on the season just gone, the summer overhaul which is currently under way, and what lies ahead for Danny Cowley & Co next term.
So much has happened since the Blues’ dramatic opening-day penalty shootout win against Stevenage back in September – Kenny Jackett was sacked, the Blues’ play-off hopes went up in smoke on the final day, a new boss is now at the helm, and the axe has already started to be wield on some of the Blues’ under-performing players.
There’s much more to come, too, between now and the start of the 2021-22 season.
So before it all gets too much, we thought we’d get in there fast to assess the current mood of the Fratton faithful and let you have your say on the Blues.
It shouldn’t take up too much of your time either, so simply click here and have your say!
And don’t forget to click ‘submit’ at the end. Thanks.